CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (L) Phillips County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-837-9393 for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday—Redistricting in CO and El Paso County, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arappahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86518025098 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., send questions to socfem@denverdsa.org and register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join meeting, contact Walker Knight at walkerLknight@gmail.com for more information,
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685 for more information
· (R) Foothills Republicans: What’s the Future for the Republican Party and Colorado with Heidi Ganahl, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1717 Denver W. Marriot Blvd., Golden, cost $20, register at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Denver Reception to Support Donald Valdez for 3rd Congressional District, 5:30 p.m., purchase tickets at secure.actblue.com/donate/610denver1
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Captains and Officers Meeting, 6:30-7 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email Tom Jurgens cohd29chair@gmail.com for meeting link
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-12/, send questions to volunteer@broomfielddems.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Donna Morganstern at donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
· DRCOG: Broomfield County Transportation Forum Meeting, 1-3 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/982178 for meeting Zoom link
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Brew Ha Ha, 12-5 p.m., 11450 Broomfield Ln., Broomfield, show COVID vaccine card for one free beer, sign up to volunteer at https://actionnetwork.org/campaigns/brewhaha-2021-volunteer-signup
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-8 p.m., contact gop@alamosarepublicans.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-8 p.m., 95 Ute Ave., Kiowa, visit https://www.elbertcountyrepublicans.com/ldd2021_tickets to purchase tickets for the event
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 1599 E. 8th Ave., Denver, gather where 9th enters Cheesman park on the west side
