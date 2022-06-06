CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JUNE 6
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon at 719-395-3228 for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JUNE. 8
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5-7 p.m., register in advance at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· 3rd Congressional District: Primary Candidate Virtual Forum, 6-7:30 p.m., join the virtual meeting at https://lwvcolorado.org/cd3forum, submit questions at https://lwvcolorado.org/cd3forum
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd36@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196, contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, JUNE. 9
· (R) Foothills Republicans: 2022 State Treasurer and Attorney General Candidates Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1717 Denver West Marriott Blvd., Golden, RSVP at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89426246321
· (D) Denver Republican Party: District 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information on location
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., denvercohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, JUNE. 10
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville, RSVP to Marge Klein at 303-246-2716
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact ckboller@comcast.net to RSVP
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, contact info@northsuburbanrepublicanforum.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Poll Watcher Training, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 150 W. 60th Pl., Denver
· (L) Denver/Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolroado@gmail.com to join meeting
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Money Bomb!, 3-7:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: County Convention, 5-8 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Liberty Picnic @ Clement Park, 4-7 p.m., Clement Park corner of W Bowles Ave and S Pierce St., Littleton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
