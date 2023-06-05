CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JUNE 5
· Here 4 The Kids: Rally and Sit-In at Capitol Building, 5 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peake One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., RSVP to [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: All About E-Bikes-Combined AMP and Micromobility Work Group Meeting, 2:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Unit 700, Denver, visit https://drcog.org/node/990006 for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Conservative Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m., 1717 Denver West Marriott Blvd., Golden
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 333 W. Ellsworth Ave., Denver
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Indivisible Colorado: Speaker Series, 5-6 p.m., visit https://indivisiblecolorado.net/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected]
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Board Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 140 W. 3rd St., Loveland
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Executive Committee/Vacancy Committee Meeting, 6:15-6:50 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· Sen. Dylan Roberts and Rep. Judy Amabile: Clear Creek County Town Hall, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1517 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:10 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 7:30-9:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., contact Marge Klein at 303-246-2716 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver
· Colorado Federation of Republican Women: Annual District 7 Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 9145 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, RSVP at https://jeffcorepublicans.com/calendar/
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Member Coffee-Wrap Up of 2023 Legislative Session, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1240 Main St., Louisville, contact [email protected] for more information or register at https://lwvbc.clubexpress.com
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Chartashia Miller at [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Claire Carmellia Fundraiser, 2-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for address
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Glenda Sinks Campaign Kickoff, 3-6 p.m., 150 S. Kipling Pkwy., Pavilion 2, Lakewood
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Douglas Country Blue Stars Rising Gala, 5-9 p.m., 6900 N. Pinery Pkwy., Parker, contact [email protected] to purchase tickets
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Community Event at Boulder Pride Fest, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Park, Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: John Noriega Memorial Labor Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, purchase tickets at https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Champions Event, 5-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
