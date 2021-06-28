CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., for more information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Data & Documentation Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the event at denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communication Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Ling Sigstedt at lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting link
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Great Ed Legislative Wrap-Up, 5:30-6:30 p.m., for more information contact info@arapahoedems.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JULY 1
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960 for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, purchase tickets at www.reaganclubco.com/events
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 600 Jerry St., Castle Rock
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Ad Dems Candidate Forum, 7-8 p.m., 9560 Sheridan Blvd., Northglenn
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/
FRIDAY, JULY 2
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officer’s Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for more information on Zoom meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting information
SATURDAY, JULY 3
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information on Zoom meeting
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vvPPWgieQtCw1Km2HWhJaQ
SUNDAY, JULY 4
