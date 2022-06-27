CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JUNE 27
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: June Meeting, 6-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/CBWPAMeeting
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Social Hour, 7-8 p.m., Cheeseman Park Picnic Area, 12th and Humbolt St., Denver
TUESDAY, JUNE 28 — Colorado Primary Elections
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Dems Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives Election Night, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
· Arapahoe County: State of the County with County Commissioners and Elected Officials, 8:30-10 a.m., 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, tickets $25 purchase at https://www.arapahoecountyfair.com/stateofthecounty
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Dems Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85190817124 with password 460579
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Phil Weiser Re-Election Fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., 443 Golden Dr., Montrose, cost $10 per person, purchase tickets at montrosedemocrats.org/coag
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, JULY 1
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JULY 2
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009
SUNDAY, JULY 3
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
