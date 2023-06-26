CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, JUNE 26
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· DRCOG: Denver Aging Alliance Nutrition Services Presentation, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/990055 for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989766 for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 25 Monthly Zoom Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Hub Event, 6-8 p.m., 5656 McWhinney Blvd., Loveland
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado’s Child Welfare System Interim Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 3-4:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· Aurora’s Office of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion with the Mizel Museum: Night of Remembrance with Holocaust Survivor Osi Sladek, 5-6 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, contact [email protected] for more information, RSVP at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejt0sp66980239cf&oseq=&c=&ch= , link can also be found at arapahoedems.org
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Plains & Mountain West District Call, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Tea Party Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1p.m., contact [email protected] for more information or visit lincolnclubofcolorado.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Legislators’ Town Hall in Estes Park, 4-5:30 p.m., 335 E. Elkhart Ave., Estes Park
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ Allied Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
· Colorado General Assembly: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· RTL Foundation: Inaugural Black Community Forum, 5-7 p.m., 1200 Broadway, Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-community-forum-tickets-640892515767
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Movie Night-How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, JULY 1
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 9:15-10:30 a.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to register in advance
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Virtual Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
SUNDAY, JULY 2
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt 207, Arvada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.