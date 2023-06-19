CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JUNE 19
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting and Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 434 S. 1st St., Montrose
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Call To Action, 6-8 p.m., 26 Garden Center, Broomfield
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Conservative Zoom Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl Conference Room, Denver
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
· DRCOG: Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver, visit https://drcog.org/node/989778 for Zoom link
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republicans/285 Tea Party Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 970-573-6046 for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Internationalism Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473026633 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JD 1 Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
· Freedom Fellowship: Concert in the Park, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Highland Heritage Regional Park 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Monthly meeting, 6-8 p.m., 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cocktails Monthly Social, 6-8 p.m., contact 720-441-4092 for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:15-8 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Get Together, 6:30-8 p.m., 1012 Ford St., Golden, contact 720-220-3654 for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ Allied/HD 30 Potluck, 5:30-7 p.m., 1520 Teller St., Lakewood
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 9:15-10:45 a.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· Boulder County League of Women Voters: National Day of Action—One Year Without Roe, 10-11:30 a.m., 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder, contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Bylaws Review, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 10:15-11:45 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Progressive Democrats of America: Picnic, 12-2 p.m., Mamie D. Eisenhower Park, Picnic Area 3, S. Dahlia St and E. Highland Pl., Denver, RSVP at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JF5PBNQ
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Celebrating Precinct Officers Party, 4-7 p.m., 887 Blue Heron Ln., Fort Collins, RSVP at https://forms.gle/kDJYf9i34PwaQfLWA
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Arapahoe Dems Picnic & Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 5701 S. Quebec St., Greendwood Village, RSVP at https://forms.gle/SwkG2DeZUjSEEGuR7
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Annual Meeting 2023, 2-3 p.m., 727 E 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: David Torres for CD 5 Campaign Launch, 4:30-5:30 p.m., 322 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs
