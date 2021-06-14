CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact Rebecca Seaman at 719-398-6550 for more information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for meeting location
· Colorado Black Women: Planning Meeting for Annual Tribute and Fundraiser, 6-7 p.m., contact luncheon@cbwpa.org or join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83255432229
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Beacon Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee Meeting, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information, register for the meeting at https://drcog.org/node/988045
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html for meeting link
· DRCOG: Inclusionary Housing Ordinance Cohort Session 1, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin at 970-493-7745 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Denver: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden
· (L) Libertarian Party of Pueblo County: Meetup, 8-9 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council for meeting link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Mesa County: Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee Meeting, 5:45-6:15 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723
· DRCOG: Board of Directors Meeting, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Book Club Discussion, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd38@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Slack information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Voter Needs and Registration Class, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact Susan at 720-260-6100 for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org or vicechair1@larimerdems.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting link
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auroria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram at 970-249-0724 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officer’s Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP at Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for Slack information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: LGBTQIA+ Equality & Gender Equity Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for event link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Sullivan, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· Juneteenth Music Festival with City of Denver, 12-8 p.m., 2301 Welton St., Denver, contact Norman Harris at 720-505-3274 or milehighfestivals@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Grill & Chill, 2-4 p.m., 14774 March Dr., Denver, visit https://www.32auctions.com/2021GrillandChill to order tickets and take part in silent auction
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
· Juneteenth Music Festival with City of Denver, 12-8 p.m., 2301 Welton St., Denver, contact Norman Harris at 720-505-3274 or milehighfestivals@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Books & Brunch, 3-4:30 p.m., email questions to socfem@denverdsa.org and register for Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-books-brunch
