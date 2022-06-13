CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JUNE 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council/Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 BBQ & Silent Auction Fundraiser, 5-8:30 p.m., 4526 Tennyson St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/hd4-bbq
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact secretart@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Cherry Creek Republican Women: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 6 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: House Party with Lyons Mayor Pro Team Jocelyn Farrell and SD 15 candidate Janice Marksman, 6 p.m., RSVP at janiceforcolorado@gmail.com
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday Showcase, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 14025 E. Evans Ave., Aurora
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact marilyn@cologop.org for more information
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for Zoom link
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact 303-887-1723 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Dems, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85190817124 password 460579
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039, contact keefete@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Club at Windsor Gardens, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Education Initiative: Candidate Forum 2022, 1:30-3:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/democraticeducationinitiative/event/463674/
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact ckboller@comcast.net for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Juneteenth Parade with Arap Dems, 9:30-11:30 a.m., E. 26th Ave and N. Williams St., sign up in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/466596/
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 8455 Heritage Dr., Thornton, RSVP at https://www.adamsgop.com/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:45 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Chapter Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Welcome Back Gala, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 6900 N. Pinery Pkwy., Parker, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/dcdp2022dinner#tickets, gala is evening wear and for more information contact gala@douglasdemocrats.org
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
· (R) Coal Creek County Republican Party: Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.