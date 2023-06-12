CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JUNE 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Team Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder, contact [email protected] for invite
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
· DRCOG: Regional Vision Zero Working Group, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989965 for Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 935 W. 11th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairly
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rep. Ortiz and Dickson and Sen. Kolker Post-Session Town Hall, 5-6:15, 6014 S. Datura St., Littleton, RSVP at bit.ly/jun15townhall
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Rebekah Stewart for HD 30 Kickoff, 6-8 p.m., 7260 W. Alaska Dr., Unit A, Lakewood, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/rebekahforcokickoff
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US-85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at [email protected], cost $20
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Precinct Committee Person and Activist Training, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree, RSVP to [email protected]
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· Boulder County League of Women Voters: Junteenth in Longmont, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont, contact Pirie Jensen at 408-666-1056 for volunteering information
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Parachute/Battlement Mesa Dems Get Together, 2-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
