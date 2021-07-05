CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 6
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Auston, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 9-10:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for meeting Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact info@arapahoerepublicans.org or 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: JeffCo Young Dems BBQ, 5-7 p.m., 9351 W. Jewell Ave., Lakewood
· DRCOG: Performance & Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretarty@arapahoedems.org for link to attend
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Google Meet link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
THURSDAY, JULY 8
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.,1717 Denver W. Marriott Blvd., Golden, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685 for more information, register at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Captains and Officers Meeting, 6:30-7 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the Zoom meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting/Town Hall with Rep. Naquetta Ricks, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/event/397919/ to join meeting
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-13/ to receive a confirmation email
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Tom Jurgens at cohd29chair@gmail.com for link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Donna Morganstern at donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally South Metro, 8:30-10:30 p.m., 1505 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch
FRIDAY, JULY 9
SATURDAY, JULY 10
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Fort Lupton, RSVP with John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit thttps://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net for meeting link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com for more Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Hike With the Young Dems, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Windy Saddle Park, Lookout Mountain Rd., Golden
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information on Zoom meeting
· (R) Las Animas County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact lasanimascountyrepublicans@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, JULY 11
