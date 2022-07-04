CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JULY 4
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (U) Colorado Unity Party: Meet the Unity Party, 10 a.m., Washington Park, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 5
· Coffee in the Park: Rep. Monica Duran and Regina Marinelli, 10 a.m., Sutherland Shire Park at 10436 W. Kentucky Dr., Lakewood
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon at 719-395-3228 for more information
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1571 Ogden Rd., Montrose, RSVP at combssp@gmail.com
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact Bradley Beck at bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th Street, Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th Street, Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ldeCvqTgjG9MvtN0EjGN5MNyxfEtpVv1c
· (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, JULY 7
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Suite 12, Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:45 p.m., 761 E. 88th Ave., Thornton
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Marie Mornis at mariea.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, JULY 8
· Colorado Black Arts Festival, 10 a.m., 1700 City Park Esplanade, Denver, visit https://colbaf.org/ for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JULY 9
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Dr., Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., contact Margie Klein at 303-246-2716 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, contact info@northsuburbanrepublicanforum.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· Colorado Black Arts Festival, 10 a.m., 1700 City Park Esplanade, Denver, visit https://colbaf.org/ for more information
· NAACP Aurora: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Picnic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3250 W. 5th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-3 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlf-urrDIiHdDOypFzjPQXybfpqD6JHx9J
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Ice Cream Social and Monthly Meeting, 2-4 p.m., Congress Park, Denver, register at https://www.mobilize.us/hd6democrats/event/460934/
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Fundraiser for Alex Villagran with Speaker Morgan Carroll, 2-4 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-june-2022/
SUNDAY, JULY 10
· Colorado Black Arts Festival, 10 a.m., 1700 City Park Esplanade, Denver, visit https://colbaf.org/ for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Fair Rent Now! Rally, 1-2:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact housing@denverdsa.org to RSVP
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Gather & Game Night Fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., 4100 S. Himalaya St., Aurora, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd40softball
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
