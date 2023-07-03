CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JULY 3
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems All Members Bi-Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 4
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 333 W. Ellsworth Ave., Community Room, Denver
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Indivisible Colorado: Speaker Series with Rep. Yadira Caraveo, 5-6 p.m., visit indivisiblecolorado.net for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, JULY 6
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709097944 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 5850 Garrison St., Arvada
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Conservative Happy Hour, 5:30-8 p.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Larry Alan at [email protected] for more information
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, JULY 7
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, JULY 8
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP to Margie Klein at 303-246-2716 for more information
· (D) Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CD 4 Chair Vacancy Committee Hearing, 10-11 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link and form to submit candidacy
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting Hybrid, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver or on Zoom via calendar link https://www.denverdsa.org/events
SUNDAY, JULY 9
