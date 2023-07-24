CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JULY 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 25 Monthly Zoom Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, JULY 25
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 3-4:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Plains & Mtn. West District Call, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Have Affordable Housing Make Sense, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/990936 for more information and to RSVP
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: July Luncheon-How to Engage with Those Who Disagree, 11:30 a.m.-1 -p.m., 9045 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org or contact at [email protected] for more information.
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Activist Training, 6-8 p.m., 350 Village Square Ln., Castle Pines
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ Allied Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
THURSDAY, JULY 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 12:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting-Hybrid, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Denver visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cocktails-Monthly Social, 6-8 p.m., 305 S. Downing St., Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:15-8 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Central Denver Social, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, JULY 28
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
SATURDAY, JULY 29
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Summer Picnic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sloans Lake Picnic Area at 26th and Vrain
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Convention Discussion, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85016129170 Passcode 469750 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Margarita Mixer, 3:30-5:30 p.m., RSVP to [email protected] for tickets and location information
SUNDAY, JULY 30
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt 207, Arvada
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Picnic with Tammy Story, 12-4 p.m., 5381 Parmalee Gulch Rd., Indian Hills, contact [email protected] for more information
