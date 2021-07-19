CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 19
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, const Susie Hranicka at 303-469-2679 to RSVP, cost $15
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jacob Lawrence-Simon at tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, const Marlene Groves at 303-621-1111 for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Congressional District 4 Executive Committee Meeting, 9-10 p.m., contact Dianne Bailey at 303-328-7625 or bailey.nyce@pcisys.net for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 20
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html for meeting link
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin at 970-493-7745 for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact (720) 787-7691 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· Women’s Lobby of Colorado: Annual Legislative Scorecard Event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1536 Wynkoop St., Denver, RSVP at https://womenslobbyofcolorado.org/events
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance & Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett at 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723 for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, JULY 22
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org to RSVP for Zoom call
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information on virtual event
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for a calendar invite with call-in information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Theresa Watson at twatson@bocogop.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, JULY 23
SATURDAY, JULY 24
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com, cost $5
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 9:15-10:30 a.m., contact ammeisel@mac.com or hd9@arapahoedems.org to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact hd9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters—North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Suzie Shcuckman for Arvada Kickoff, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suzie-for-arvada-campaign-kick-off-tickets-159170466149 or https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Century Club Event, 2-4 p.m., RSVP to chair@denverdemocrats.org for more details
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 7-11 p.m., 159 Main St., Grand Junction, contact mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, JULY 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.