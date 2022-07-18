CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JULY 18
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· City of Denver: Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s State of the City 2022, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Montbello Recreation Center 15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact 303-469-2679 for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15-99 S. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: District 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 19
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Colorado Jail Standards + Jail Standards Commission, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder, contact lindaerdmann95949@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact weldgopcolorado@gmail.com or 970-573-6046 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greely
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40-Messaging 102, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/event/463517/
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 2 - Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest District Call, 8-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildlife Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact marilyn@cologop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Organizing Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468662/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for Zoom link
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks Denver, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Centennial/Littleton/Englewood Organizing Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468705/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, JULY 21
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Southwest Weld County Subregional Transportation Forum, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Club at Windsor Gardens, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9292 S. Ridgeline Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Indivisible Centennial West/South Metro Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance with secretary@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:15-8:15 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83235298883 passcode 808898
FRIDAY, JULY 22
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JULY 23
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Canvass in Windsor, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 300 Locust St., Windsor
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 5650 Argonne St., Denver, contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for location information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 1-4 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471510/
SUNDAY, JULY 24
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 3-6 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471510/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
