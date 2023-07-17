CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JULY 17
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· Our Boulder County and Cobalt: 2023 Legislative Milestones, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for calendar event with sign up
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 434 S. 1st St., Montrose
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Conservative Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Tower 1660 2nd Fl. Conference Rm., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, JULY 18
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado’s Child Welfare System Interim Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildlife Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republicans/285 Tea Party Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Republican Roundtable, 6-7 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Internationalism Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473026633 to join the meeting
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Monthly Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 261 71st Ave., Greeley
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Frankling St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
· Colorado General Assembly: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 5-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Monthly Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women Monthly Meeting, 5-7 p.m., visit https://demwomenboco.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Member Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7133 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· DRCOG: Public Hearing for 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program, 6:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Preparing and Conducting Committee Meetings Using Basic Robert Rules, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to register in advance
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
THURSDAY, JULY 20
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82238777610 to join the meeting
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1120 N. Circle Dr., Ste. 10, Colorado Springs
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, JULY 21
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP to [email protected], cost $20
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JULY 22
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Annual Picnic & Ice Cream Social, TBD, 101 Yosemite St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Summer Family Field Day and Potluck Picnic, 2-5:30 p.m., 600 S. Kipling Pkwy., Lakewood
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Trivia Night, 4:30-8:30 p.m., 31453 Upper Bear Creek Rd., Evergreen, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2023jcdptrivia to purchase tickets
SUNDAY, JULY 23
