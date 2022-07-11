CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JULY 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 6-Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, JULY 12
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for registration link
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday Showcase, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 14025 E. Evans Ave., Aurora
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
· University of Northern Colorado: Legislative Wrap-Up, 8-9:30 a.m., 1051 22nd St., Campus Commons, Greeley
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org or email hd36@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196, contact walkerlknight@gmail.com
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, JULY 14
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Annette Canon at Applewood Business Association, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 15707 W. 26th Ave., Golden
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Kevin Runs for Colorado HD 58 Kick Off, 6-7:30 p.m., 16323 6750 Rd., Montrose, call 970-901-7388 for more information or donate at https://kuns4hd58.org/donate
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89426246321
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for meeting link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for more information
FRIDAY, JULY 15
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US-85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Party Structure Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
SATURDAY, JULY 16
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact ckboller@comcast.net for more information
· (R) Aurora County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 8455 Heritage Dr., Thornton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:45 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Westminster/Arvada Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Reading Group, 2-3:30 p.m., 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Annual County Picnic, 5-7 p.m., 5701 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, RSVP at bit.ly/3AAeEan
SUNDAY, JULY 17
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Fair Rent Now! Rally, 1-2:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact housing@denverdsa.org to RSVP
· (R) Coal Creek County Republican Party: Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Democracy Tour I-70 W Corridor, 5-8 p.m., 306 W. Lodgepole St., Dillon
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
