CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JULY 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for location information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Socialists in Office Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Team Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #1, Boudler
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: General Meeting-Proportional Representation to Revitalize Democracy, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx?page_id=4001&club_id=314195 for registration link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, JULY 11
· DRCOG: Regional Vision Zero Working Group, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989966 for Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: John Noriega Memorial Labor Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge
· Women’s Lobby of Colorado: Scorecard Release Party, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 2701 Lawrence St., #18, Denver, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/wlco2024
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Precinct Committee Person and Activist Training, 5:30-8 p.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 935 W. 11th Ave., Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: HD 34 Meeting, 221 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Action and Advocacy Group and Jefferson County Collaborative Transportation Forum, 1 p.m., 100 Jefferson County Pkwy., Fay Griffin Conference Room, Golden or visit https://drcog.org/node/990934 for Microsoft Teams Link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/embed?src=fdged3jnavadp2op5mda7tjsf0@group.calendar.google.com&ctz=America/Denver for more information
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Prepping for a Vacancy Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for registration and Zoom links
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem/Labor Committee Reading Group, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
THURSDAY, JULY 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0109, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Board Meeting, 5-7 p.m., visit https://www.larimerdems.org/events for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400 Aurora
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7:45 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Buzz Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m., 2585 S. Lewis Way, #110, Lakewood
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., Bldg. 53 Ste. 450, Lakewood
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Ice Cream Social, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3421 W. Darmouth Ave., Denver, RSVP to [email protected]
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Leadership Meeting, 7-:15-7:45 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
FRIDAY, JULY 14
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, JULY 15
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2430 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: HD31 & HD 34 Recruitment Outreach, 10-11:30 a.m., 4074 E. 126th Ave., Thornton
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: 2023 County Convention, 4-6 p.m., 230 Third St., Ste. 100, Castle Rock, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Taco Trails Casino Thrills, 4-10 p.m., 1833 Co. Rd. 53, Keenesburg, cost $40/person and $75/couple, purchase tickets at https://weldcountygop.com/event/taco-trails-casino-thrills/
SUNDAY, JULY 16
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Soccer and Picnic with Bangladesh Association of Colorado, 12-3 p.m., 9501 E. Union Ave., Greenwood Village
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Volunteer Appreciation Garden Party, 4:30-6:30 p.m., RSVP to [email protected]
