CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JAN. 9 — Colorado General Assembly Swearing-In and Start of Regular Session
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Womens’ Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Arapahoe County Swearing-In Ceremony, 5:30-6 p.m., 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, RSVP by Jan. 4 at arapahoegov.com/2023swearingin
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 2:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact bmmick@q.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., RSVP to hd5@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI with Dr. Diane Ricci, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado Restaurant Association: Blue Ribbon Legislative Reception, 5-8 p.m., 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, contact Solomon Malik at 202-960-5757 for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· One Colorado 2023: LGBTQ+ Legislative Kickoff, 5:30-8 p.m., 525 S. Santa Fe Dr., Denver, viist https://one-colorado.org/events/ to register
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Celebrate Together, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial, contact co40dems@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
· Foothills Republicans: Tribute to Sheriff Jeff Schrader, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1717 Denver West Marriott Blvd., Golden, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, contact ckboller@comcast.net for Zoom link
· Colorado Mining Association: Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., 321 17th St., Denver, RSVP to Stan Dempsey at 303-324-1890
· Colorado Chamber of Commerce: Colorado Chamber Legislative Kick-off Reception, 321 17th St., Lobby, Denver, RSVP to Meghan Dollat at mdollar@cochamber.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 with Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact coordination.chair@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP to Marge Klein at 303-246-2716
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rep. Froelich Town Hall, 10-11 a.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to register
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: County Convention, 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: TABOR 30th Celebration, 6-8:30 p.m., 8555 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, purchase tickets at lovetabor.com cost $8.15
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St, Unit 1, Longmont, contact ramrea1@hotmail.com for more information
