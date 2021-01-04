CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JAN. 4
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., to join the virtual meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ or call in to listen 720-928-9299 and enter 960-0657-7923
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: GOP Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: EcoSoc Book Club, 6-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., for Zoom link visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9:15 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/4811056093#success for meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email HD6@denverdemocrats.orgh for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock District Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier 303-877-2940 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· National Association of Social Workers: Colorado Legislative Committee, 12-1:30 p.m., for meeting information contact Sarah Lincoln at sarahlinco@comcast.net
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Denver DSA Orientation call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for Zoom link contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Meet & Greet County Commissioner Andy Kerr, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for Zoom link visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/event/meet-greet-county-commissioner-andy-kerr-on-zoom/
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Suite 240, Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org if not on the committee and you would like to attend
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Abolition Strategy Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information email info@denverdsa.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262 or Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., email office@jeffcodems.org for Zoom link and to email questions
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, for more information contact 303-280-0243
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., for Zoom link email HD1@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom link email larry@toaboyt.com
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for Zoom link email info@douglasdemocrats.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., for more information contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., for Zoom link email info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Team Ortiz Pre-Session Town Hall with Local Leaders, 5-6 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
