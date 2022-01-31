CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, JAN. 31
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance/Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate, State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado Airport Operators Association: Legislative Reception, 5:30-8 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., Denver, contact Ken Lawson at 303-947-7815 for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks-Denver, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Meeting for New Libertarians, 7-8 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-for-new-libertarians-2022-02-02/ for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic & Veterans Affairs/Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, Upon Adjournment., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarians: Development Group Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty-Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact rockinusnick10@gmail.com or visit gilpingop.com for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-9:15 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, time and location TBD, contact 720-432-1149 for more information
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Century Club 2022, 6-8 p.m., 8313 W. F St., Greeley, book reservation and pay in advance at weldcountydems.org/centuryclub or call 970-351-7047
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
