CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JAN. 30
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado Airport Operations Association: Legislative Reception, 5:30-8 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., The Windows Room, Denver, contact Ed Bowditch 303-489-8680 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/electoral_meetings to register in advance
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5 p.m., contact [email protected] for virtual meeting information
· Colorado Society of Anesthesiologists and Colorado Radiological Society: Legislative Reception, 5:30 p.m., 1201 Broadway, Denver, contact Edie Busan at [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Action Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Beginning of Session Town Hall with Reps. Ortiz and Kolker and Sen. Dickson, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, RSVP at bit.ly/feb2townhall
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar to join the Zoom meeting
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973to join the meeting
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Healthy & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Re-Organization Meeting, 2150 Naegele Rd., Colorado Springs, contact [email protected] or 719-473-8713 for more information
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Re-Organization, 9 a.m., 1250 Chambers Rd., Aurora, visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to register in advance
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Re-Organization, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
