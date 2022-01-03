CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, JAN. 3
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· DRCOG: Nominating Committee, 2-3 p.m., join the meeting online at https://drcog.org/node/988263 or by phone 720-372-0161 access code 98442075#
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many aT 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-7:30 p.m., 14025 E. Evans Ave., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact info@arapahoerepublicans.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Subregional Forum Meeting, 1 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Zoom Meeting for New Libertarians, 7-8 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-for-new-libertarians-2022-01-05/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
· League of Women Voters-Colorado: Rally to Save our Democracy, 12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., West Steps, Denver, register in advance at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx?page_id=4008&club_id=314195&item_id=1598116
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Roundtable with Congressional Candidate Neal Walia, 6-8 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Josef Korbel School of International Studies DU: One Year Later-Reflections on the January 6th Insurrection, 2-3 p.m., register in advance at https://udenver.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AKZl0CTERnOdxQ7emHM6aA
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-9:15 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee, 8-10 a.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact ckboller@comcast.net for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: The Forum Monthly Meeting, 9-11 a.m., visit northsuburbanrepublicanforum.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: NAACP Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
· 2022 Legislatie Session Preview Town Hall: Reps. Froelich, Ricks, Sullivan, Fields and Weissman, 4-6 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.