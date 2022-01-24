CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, JAN. 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Colorado Republican Committee: Capitol Club Luncheon with Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 16th St., Suite 150-Maggianos, Denver, purchase tickets at https://secure.anedot.com/colorado-republican-party/2022-january-capitol-club
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· Tourism Industry Association of Colorado: Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., Denver, contact Christian Dreisback at 720-745-4878 for more information
· Marijuana Industry Group: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., contact Landon Gates at 970-218-0284 for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock, contact 303-263-3117 for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (R) Colorado Republican Committee: Colorado Republican US Senate Debate, 6:30-8 p.m., 211 S. Campus Dr., Great Hall, Lakewood, cost $35 if purchased on 1/15, register at https://secure.anedot.com/colorado-republican-party/2022-republican-senate-debate
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81188921851
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment/Senate Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, cost $25, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance/House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services/Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner Planning, 4-5:45 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Colorado Association of Home Builders: Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Corinne Burch at 303-691-2242 for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Assembly Planning Committee, 6-8 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81301587111
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for meeting link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance/House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services/Senate Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado Press Association: Legislative Reception, 5-7:30 p.m., 1330 Glenarm Pl., Denver, contact Tim Reagan-Porter at 720-274-7173 for more information
· Public Safety: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., contact Landon Gates at 970-218-0284 for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for call-in information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 1601 Mayberry Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Late Night Lattes with Ken-Ken Stable for HD 37, 3-5 p.m., 14455 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora, contact kenstableforcolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., contact info@arapahoerepublicans.org for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Mini Re-Org, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
