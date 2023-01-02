CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, JAN. 2
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7:00 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact combssp@gmail.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/electoral_meetings to register in advance
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8 a.m., contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (R) Parker County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Action Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83254507285 Passcode: 498246 to join the meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: January Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973 to join the meeting
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact mariea.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:30-11:30 a.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Open House, 2-4 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Ste. L-10, Greeley
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Volunteer Thank You Party, 2-4 p.m., 2010 S. Oak St., Lakewood, RSVP to idahlkemper@comcast.net
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.