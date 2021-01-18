CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for Zoom meeting link
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Committee Legislative Audit, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oHyXcJ7ETQ-LJuFdpcEV5A
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Caminio Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· Colorado Association of Wool Growers: Legislative Luncheon, 12-1:15 p.m., 4849 Bannock St., Denver, contact Landon Gates 970-218-0284 or landon@capitolfocusllc.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Will Sander 970-371-1368 for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register for the meeting at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, contact co@logcabin.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: ReOrg Session/DPoD Job Fair, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for Zoom meeting information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location information contact 720-787-7691
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, contact Delores Kopp at knoxkopps@msn.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20 — Presidential Inauguration
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government/Senate Local Government, 12:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Finance & Budget Committee, 5:45-6:15 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., email healthcare@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., for meeting information contact info@bocodems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi 303-887-1723 for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836 or billschroe@aol.com
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3020 Hart Rd., Pueblo
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of El Paso County: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi MacFarland 720-732-3758
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Mesa Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: South Weld Dems Meeting, 7-8 p.m., for meeting information contact info@weldcountydems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition WG Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for Zoom link contact vicechair1@larimerdems.org
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Parker Dems Monthly Zoom Meeting, 7-9 p.m., for Zoom meeting information contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: RePro Freedom Lobby Day-Virtual, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., to sign up visit https://forms.gle/uwDsGzQ75bep1AW99, suggested donation $10
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: DEI Meeting, 1:30-3 p.m., for more information contact info@arapahoedems.org
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., for Zoom meeting information contact HD9@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., for Zoom link email Marty Amble mamble@hotmail.com
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Organizing Council Meeting, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdsa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.