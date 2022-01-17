CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, JAN. 17
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meetings, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance/Senate Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs/Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water/Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado Mesa University: Legislative Reception, 4-6 p.m., 1201 Broadway, Denver, contact 720-234-1914 for more information
· Colorado Cattle Association: Reception and Banquet, 5:30 p.m., 3203 Quebec St., Denver, contact Sarah Smith 303-431-6422 for more information
· Colorado Society Eye Physicians & Surgeons: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact chrishowes007@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/event/435181/
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-782-9555 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, const $32, contact douglascountyrepublicanwomen@gmail.com to RSVP
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., La Taqueria San Juans, Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723 for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Assembly Planning Committee, 6-8 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for meeting link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Jewish Republicans Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment/Senate Transportation & Energy, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado Society of Enrolled Agents: Legislative Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 1373 Grant St., Denver, contact Heide Morgan at 303-229-3149 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education/Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment of Joint Education, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Republicans, 7:30-9 a.m., 313 Jerry St., Castle Rock, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor/Senate Business, Labor & Technology, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment of Joint Business, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP to mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com, cost $20
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Party Structure Meeting, 1-2 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Black Democratic Legislative Caucus: Annual Preview and Update, 11 a.m., 2401 Welton St., Denver,
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Liberty Movie Night, 6:30-10 p.m., contact alton67@comcast.net to reserve your seat and location information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Vacancy-Re Org, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arpahoedems.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting-Rules and Single County, 1-4 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
