CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JAN. 16 — MLK Day
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Womens’ Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact 303-469-2679 for more information
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected]
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Agenda, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government; Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado Mesa University: Legislative Reception, 4-6 p.m., 1201 Broadway, Denver, contact Emma Leenerman at [email protected] for more information
· Women’s Lobby of Colorado: Legislative Session Kick-Off Social, 5:30 p.m., 1225 Logan St., Denver, become a member at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/individualmember
· Colorado Cattlemen’s Association: 1867 Reception and Banquet, 5:30 p.m., 3801 Quebec St., Denver, contact Laura Dolph at 303-431-6422 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/electoral_meetings
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Job Fair, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 211 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary; Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 53 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary; Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Building Jobs4Colorado: Construction, Design & Building Owners Legislative Reception, 4-6 p.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Penthouse, Denver, contact Jenn Penn at [email protected] for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 with Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Windsor Gardens Republican Club, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· League of Women Voters: The Fake News Marketplace with Dr. Justin McBrayer, 6-7:30 p.m., visit larimerleague.org/fakenewsmarketplace to register in advance
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance; Senate Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs; Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP to [email protected]
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: 2023 Legislative Conference, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., register in advance at lvwcolorado.org, cost $5
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
