CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., email drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact Chairman David Williams 719-239-1813 for more information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Special Event, 5:30-6:30 p.m., for location contact info@arapahoedems.org
· Congressman Ed Perlmutter: COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., sign up for the call at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5200 or call 303-274-7944 to register
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Pol-Ed Follow Up Discussion, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/pol-ed-discussion
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., for Zoom link contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., to join the virtual meeting visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Clearing the Air/Climate Actions to Reduce GHG Pollution, 10:30 a.m., register at https://drcog.org/node/981100
· Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013 or robsinsonrealty@comcast.net
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library , Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Membership Strategy Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· Denver Clerk and Recorder and Denver Housing Authority: Homeowner Resources from the City, 6 p.m., join at https://www.facebook.com/events/227314112242483
· Denver Office of Emergency Management: Financial Preparedness for Emergencies, 6-7 p.m., register for Zoom call at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehhagr2k47acb6a3&oseq=&c=&ch=
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday Community Social, 6-7:30 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86139546227
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
· DRCOG: JeffCo Subregional Forum, 1 p.m., join meeting at https://drcog.org/node/981106
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for Zoom meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· Colorado Restaurant Association: Blue Ribbon Reception, 6-8 p.m., 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, contact Nick Hoover at nhoover@coloradorestaurant.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-comm, send questions to socfem@denverdsa.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@denver democrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch-Campaign Finance Reform in Aurora, 9-10 a.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5766651235
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for Zoom call at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-8/, submit questions in advance to volunteer@broomfielddems.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Virtual Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for more information email cohd29@gmail.com
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Abolition Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Virtual Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email HD42@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or email mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Donna Coram 970-249-0724 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479 or mamawug@yahoo.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Xcel Citizens’ Tribunal, 12-1:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/xcel-tribunal
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
