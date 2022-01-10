CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, JAN. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Vacancy Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., 9898 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Rules Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for location information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3690 Cherry Creek S. Dr., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Denver Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women’s Breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· Foothills Republicans: U.S. Senate Candidate Forum, 5:30-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Denver West Bldg. 7 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 6 p.m., contact park-cons@yahoo.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Legislative Preview with Reps. Froelich and Sirota, 6-7 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vSIzRaGVTsOUbK8sNACa6Q
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://meet.google.com/nve-etwx-yjv
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Bi-Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 - 2022 State Legislative Session Begins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner Planning, 4-5:45 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., list http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2022 Assembly Planning Committee, 6-8 p.m., contact 719-473-8713 or epcdems@gmail.com for meeting link
· Colorado Restaurant Association: Blue Ribbon Reception, 6-8 p.m., 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, contact solomonmalick@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Stonewall Dems Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact Sandy Baca-Sandoval 303-669-2451 for location information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Election Fraud Task Force, 6:30-8 p.m., 221 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1223 E. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· Moms Demand Action: Legislative Kickoff, 7-8 p.m., RSVP at https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/43199/signup/?emci=f40c3a92-f351-ec11-9820-a085fc31ac93&emdi=046db7f5-b052-ec11-9820-a085fc31ac93&ceid=818502
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Elsner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado Wool Growers Association: Legislative Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., 4849 Bannock St., Denver, contact Landon Gates at 970-218-0284 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado Mining Association: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., 321 17th St., Denver, contact Stephanie Shark at 303-575-9199 for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.broomfieldrepublicans.org to subscribe/Zoom link
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally South Metro, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1505 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-jeffco-campaigns-2021-11-27/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for meeting link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· League of Women Voters Colorado: Legislative Conference, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx?page_id=4008&club_id=314195&item_id=1591721 to register
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner, 6-8 p.m., register for the virtual event at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/zoomjan15
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Committee Group Meetup, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
