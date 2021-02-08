CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m., contact Marla Reichert at marla.reichert8@gmail.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Lake County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 5:15-6:15 p.m., contact Betty Benson at betty.benson@outlook.com
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: COVID Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., sign up at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar or call 303-274-7944 to register
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Membership Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for more information contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Follow Up Discussion, 7-8 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/pol-ed-discussion
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver or join the meeting virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6558676309 with password freedom
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) El Paso County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 3150 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, contact chairman@gopelpaso.com for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP at 303-752-2013 or email robinsonrealty@comcast.net
· (R) Hinsdale County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact dan@lakecitycs.com for more information
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 928 Russell, Walsenburg
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact kaye@kateferry.com for more information
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 527 Main St., Walsenburg, contact Debi Sporleder at dscogop@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact chair@arapahoerepublicans.org for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 7-9 p.m., contact Terry Hammond at mthammond5260@yahoo.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Pitkin County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact Anne Zane at bakeassociates@aol.com for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the virtual meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (R) Routt County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Pete Wood at sportn@me.com for more information
· (R) Saguache County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 305 3rd St., Saguache, contact Richard Drake at radrake81143@yahoo.com
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Tom Peterson at tompeterson@coasphalt.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-comm
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Community Mobility Planning and Implementation Set-Aside Information Webinar, 10-10:45 a.m., register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2016407980444044560
· (R) Denver/Jefferson Counties Republican Party: Foothills Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water/Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 118 N. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, contact marilynharris44@aol.com for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Reorganization, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-executive-committee-reorganization/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email cohd29chair@gmail.com for meeting information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact nick@kliebenstein.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: State of Black America-Community Solutions, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register for webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Garfield County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 7-9 p.m., contact darrin@dsmithweldfab.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: City Charter Reading/Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Monthly Leadership Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-monthly-leadership-forum/ or contact outreachdirector@lpcolorado.org
· (R) Rio Grande County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 598 Spruce St., Del Norte, contact Larry Heersink at heersinksfork@q.com for more information
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Mineral County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact Eric Grossman at ericredlion@yahoo.com for more information
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Weld Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Fort Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., 10209 CO Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at jchaney@q.com
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., email calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net for Zoom call information
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 2400 Consistory Ct., Grand Junction, contact Kevin McCarney at kmccarney@prodigy.net
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: ReOrg Meeting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: GOP Organizational Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 121 N. 4th St., Montrose, contact Ray Langston at vrlangston@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Biennial Re-Organization Meeting, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
