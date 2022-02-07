CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, FEB. 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water/Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register in advance for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado Motor Carriers Association/Hispanic Contractors Association: Legislative Reception, 4-6 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Greg Fulton at greg@cmca.com for more information
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 6 p.m., contact park-cons@yahoo.com for membership application
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meetings, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/nve-etwx-yjv to join the meeting
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora, contact chair@lparapahoe.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner Planning Committee, 4-5:45 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Assembly Planning, 6-8 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Election Fraud Task Force, 6:30-8 p.m., 221 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1223 E. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arpahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact walkerlknight@gmail.com and visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: TIP Training #1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., register to join the meeting at https://drcog.org/node/988286
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/umn-yioe-rtb
· Marijuana Industry Group: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver, contact Landon Gates at landon@capitolfocusllc.com for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact 970-596-9998 for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 26 Garden Center Dr., Broomfield
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for meeting link
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally South Metro, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1505 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for location information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for meeting link
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Statutory Revision Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Broomfield Forum, 1-3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Town Hall, 6-8 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, contact info@northsuburbanrepublicanforum.com for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.co for meeting link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87515258526 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting with Rep. Meg Froelich, 10:30-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for meeting link
SUNDAY, FEB. 13
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to join the meeting
