CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, FEB. 27
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82167807119 to register and join the meeting
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver, visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· DRCOG: In-Person Listening Session Local Government and Housing, 9-10:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition: Sunshine and Shadows-Balancing the Need for Public Awareness with Government Efficiency, 5:30 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/SunshineShadows
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 1
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee: Meeting, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· NAIOP: Legislative Reception, 4-7:30 p.m., 1673 N. Sherman St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Capitol Focus Ag Clients: Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Action Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Democrats Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Town Hall Collaborative with InvestHER and Electing Women: Denver Women Mayoral Candidate Forum, 6-8 p.m., 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
· Denver Task Force To Reimagine Policy and Public Safety: Mayoral Candidate Forum 1, 6-8 p.m., 4809 Race St., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to register in advance
THURSDAY, MAR. 2
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Virtual Listening Session Local Governments and Housing, 10:30 a.m-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· Denver Task Force To Reimagine Policy and Public Safety: Mayoral Candidate Forum 2, 6-8 p.m., 119 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973 to join the meeting
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, MAR. 3
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· Moms Demand Action: Gun Safety Advocacy Day, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., RSVP at https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/51201/ for location information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, MAR. 4
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: North JeffCo Town Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Congressional Districts 1-8 Reorganization, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/multi-county-reorg for more information and for Zoom links
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 3350 W. 38th Ave., Unit 98, Denver, contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:30-11:30 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org/
SUNDAY, MAR. 5
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Senate Districts Reorganization, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/multi-county-reorg for more information and for Zoom links
