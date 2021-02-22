CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with password Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Colorado Black Women for Political Action—Black History Month Presentation, 6-7 p.m., register for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsfumtrTwsHtGMfvSFmJ2U6VcP-aVQwDLX or arapahoedems.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., contact chair@arapahoerepublicans.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Membership Handbook Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqd-iuqz0iHdOApeCeubSoR7HNTa1GB1hp
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for Zoom meeting link
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vwbg9VBCTPitrQVpMpAbkw with password Denver to join the meeting
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for the meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Dismantling Toxic Masculinity—Beyond the Basics Training, 5:30-8 p.m., RSVP at https://www.reganbyrdconsulting.com/events-1/dismantling-toxic-masculinity-beyond-the-basics
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Chairs Call Monthly, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Canon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde-spj4sGtZTJTfgjCOkB_kyYWr4xFz9
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information and Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87581109833?pwd=clRjQVhOUS9FRGdoZzVJSXVFNGJtUT09
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Sub-District Officer Training, 7:30-9 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· DRCOG: ACT/ICG Meeting, 9-11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SrJLqP3TTRqWZrnyFczQ1A with password Denver to join the meeting
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grand St., Denver, limited to 50 attendees, RSVP at lincolnclubofcolorado.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927 for more information
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Virtual Public Meeting, 1-2:30 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://drcog.org/node/981554
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· DRCOG: RTO Working Group Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Lobby of Colorado 2021 Legislative Session Kickoff, 5:15-6:30 p.m., register for the meeting at arapahoedems.org, membership $40
· DRCOG: Adams County Government Subregional Forum, 5:30.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/981559 for information on Zoom meeting
· Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder: Community Town Hall-Modernizing Denver’s Elections, 6 p.m., contact clerkandrecorder@denvergov.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party:Conversation with Commissioner Bill Holen, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoegov.com/townhall for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Working Group, 7-8:15 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAscu2vqDIpG9NTKNEq5f7SEu2ABJEF_-XK
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Affordable Housing Workshop #1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/981147 to register for the event
· (L) Chaffee County Libertarian Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/chaffee-county-meeting-2021-01-14/ for Zoom meeting link and call-in information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Countering Disinformation, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.weldcountydems.org/event/countering-disinformation/ for meeting link
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email hd41@arapahoedems.org for call-in information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Conversation with Commissioner Jeff Baker, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoegov.org/townhall for more information
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Black History Game Night, 7-9 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: House & Senate District Officer Training, 7:30-9 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9-11 a.m., contact Marty Amble mamble@hotmail.com for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Exhibitor Table at RK Gun Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 3690 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact hd9@dneverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit meet.google.com/yyo-ktoy-fpf to join the Zoom meeting
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 ReOrg, 11:15-11:45 a.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 & SD 31 Multi-County ReOrg, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information and meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative—Black History Month Program, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/100966366701348108
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: SD 31 ReOrg, 12-12:30 p.m., contact info@arapahodems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Multi-County ReOrg Meeting, 2-3 p.m., email hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information and meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 56 ReOrg, 2-3:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: SD 16 ReOrg Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information and meeting link
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Exhibitor Table at RK Gun Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 3690 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: JD 18, JD 1 ReOrg, 2-3 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org or info@coloradodems.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CD 1, CD 2, CD 7 ReOrg, 4-5 p.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CD 6 ReOrg and LOI, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information, if you plan to run for CD 6 officer position contact Gale at gadrex13405@aol.com no later than 10 days before the meeting
