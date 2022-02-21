CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, FEB. 21
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5-9 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Volunteer Caucus Training, 6:30-8 p.m., contact office@jeffcodems.org to participate or visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for meeting link
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., House Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· America Council of Engineering Companies of Colorado: Annual Legislative Reception, 5-7:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Christopher Howes at chrishowes007@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock, contact 303-263-3117 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting with Sen. Michael Bennet, 6-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-18/
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Meet the Candidates for Outreach Director, 7 p.m., contact alton67@comcast.net to participate in the roundtable, visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/meet-the-candidates-for-outreach-director-2022-02-22/ to join the Zoom meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Pre Caucus Review, 7-9 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85014353691 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: February Luncheon, 11:30-1p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, RSVP and purchase tickets at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate
· Greater Denver Placement and Referral Alliance: Legislative Lunch, 12-1:30 p.m., contact Corky Kyle at 303-263-5422 or ckyle@thekylegroup.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner Planning, 4-5:45 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party/One CO: LGBTQ Legislative Update, 6-8 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, register at https://www.mobilize.us/onecolorado/event/425378
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit meet.google.com/umn-yioe-rtb to join the meeting
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Denver/Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Puppies and Politics, 7-8 p.m., 9719 W. Cole Mine Ave., Littleton, register your dog in advance at https://lpcolorado.org/event/puppies-and-politics-2022-02-24/
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for location information
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 1601 Mayberry Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· Sen. Chris Kolker Town Hall: Guest State Treasurer Dave Young, 10 a.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, contact senchriskolkeraide@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit Meet.google.com/aii-kzyy-pyo to join the meeting or call in 252-376-1603 Pin 883-294-197
· (L) Boulder/Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87515258526 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for location information
· (R) Rio Blanco County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Luncheon Fundraiser, 12-2 p.m., 200 Main St., Meeker, cost $50, purchase tickets and RSVP at 970-756-4594
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Congressional District 3 Forum, 4-6 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m., 15870 Co. Rd. 162, Pavilion, Nathrop, cost $70 individual/$135 couple purchase by emailing treasurer@chaffeecocogop.org
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 5-10 p.m., 650 E. 124th Ave., Thornton, RSVP at https://www.adamsgop.com/event-details/lincoln-day-dinner-party-let-freedom-swing
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-9 p.m., 1321 Blue River Pkwy., Silverthorne, cost $60/person, contact news@thesummitgop.org for more information
· (R) Logan County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6 p.m., 321 Ash St., Sterling, cost $30, contact 970-522-3951 for more information
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to join the meeting
