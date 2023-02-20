CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, FEB. 20
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PHGC Education & Resolution Discussion Event for DSA Members, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for registration link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Congressional District 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· American Council of Engineering Companies of Colorado: Legislative Reception, 5-7:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Information Open House, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 905 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction
· Colorado League of Women Voters: February 2023 Briefing, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86513928183 to join the meeting
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Membership Drive Kick-Off Call, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for registration link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Team Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission: Weekly General Meeting, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., visit https://cogcc.state.co.us/#/home for Zoom link
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: February Luncheon with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, 11:30-1 p.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, cost $40 members and $50 guests, RSVP at https://secure.anedot.com/lincolnclubofcolorado/donatetothelincolnclubofcolorado
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to [email protected]
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Denver Metro Association of Realtors: Denver Mayoral Panel, 9-11 a.m., 2105 Decatur St., Denver
· DRCOG: Quarterly City/County Managers Forum, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver, invitation only contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado Rural Electric Association: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1217 Welton St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link or contact [email protected]
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 Passcode: 599059 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of the Legislative Council, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 8 First Taste of Black Culture and Black History, 6-9 p.m., 4141 E. 35th Ave., Q397+G7, Denver, purchase tickets by calling Pat 720-353-5252
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Ste. 130, Lakewood
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Movie Night-Farha, 7-9 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 p.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Officers Candidate Forum, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to register in advance
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 10:15-11:45 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 12955 Albrook Dr., Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register at bit.ly/wg-abolition for the meeting
