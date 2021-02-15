CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, RSVP to Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679, cost $15
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (L) Douglas/Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Singles Awareness Day, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 18921 Plaza Dr., Parker
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., to join the call visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ password Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact 303-621-1111 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., link for the Zoom meeting at https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/
TUESDAY, FEB. 16 — Colorado General Assembly Legislative Session Resumes
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) La Plata County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: A History of Race and White Supremacy in the U.S. with Regan Byrd Consulting, 5:30-9:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvf-yvqDwtHNTBo0dSelpmSaBJdTXbCScE
· (R) Jackson County Republican Party: Organizational Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 460 Main St., Walden, contact Gary Cure at glcure@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, contact co@logcabin.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location information contact 720-787-7691
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555 or knoxkopps@msn.com
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45-6:15 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee, 6-7 p.m., join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAodumhqD0qGtcR9qKAs-Py-Jx5BCljn2je
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi 303-887-1723 for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Conversation with Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoegov.com/townhall for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information and Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Parker Dems Monthly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (R) Jewish Republicans: Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Quarterly Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3020 Hart Rd., Pueblo, contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary/Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: White Anti-Racist Allyship—Beyond the Basics with Reagan Byrd Consulting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Republican Liberty Caucus: Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Conversation with Commissioner Nancy Sharpe, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoegov.com/townhall for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: State of Black America—Community Solutions, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@larmierdems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Change IREA Weekly Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/673496373
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Heath & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 p.m., email hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Reps. Sullivan, Froelich & Revels Project, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., email questions in advance to sullivanaide@gmail.com, join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/j/97678319188
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Books & Brunch, 3-4:30 p.m., email questions to socfem@denverdsa.org, register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-books-brunch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.