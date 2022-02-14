CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, FEB. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: Arapahoe County Technical Committee, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Boulder County Technical Committee, 1-2:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· Colorado Rural Electric Association: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 1750 Welton St., Denver, contact Tim Coleman at 303-242-9270 for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for location information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 3690 Cherry Creek S. Dr., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-10 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drocg@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Building Jobs4Colorado & Construction & Design Coalition: Legislative Reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Jenn Penn at 720-937-2148 for more information
· (R) Foothills Republicans: Congressional District 7 Republican Candidate Forum with Erik Aadland, Carl Andersen, Laurel Imer and Tim Reichert, 5:30-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Bldg. 7 - 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@cologop.org for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for virtual link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for login information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Volunteer Training-Caucus, 6:30-8 p.m., contact office@jeffcodems.org to register
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greely
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30, contact 720-432-2450 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest District Call, 8-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: TIP Training #2, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., register in advance at https://drcog.org/node/988287, contact drocg@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact marilyn@cologop.org for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: San Luis Valley Republican Women, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont, contact president@logmontrepublicanwomen.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Colorado Jewish Republicans: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agricultural & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Arapahoe County Forum, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado Municipal League: Legislative Reception, 4:30-6 p.m., 1144 Sherman St., Denver, contact Meghan Dollar at 239-222-3051 for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Republicans Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039 to join the meeting, contact keefete@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Candidate Forum & Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 796 E. Kiowa Ave., Elizabeth
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Leadership and Bag Stuffing, 7 p.m., 10457 Vaughn Way, Commerce City
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: Citizen Training Bootcamps, 7 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US-85, Sedalia, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 012, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Republicans at Denver Athletic Club, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., RSVP with hd8@denverdemocrats.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Practice Caucus, 1-3 p.m., contact office@jeffcodems.org to register
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Luncheon, 1-6 p.m., contact marina.fish@gmail.com for location information
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
· (R) Cheyenne County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 1 p.m., 301 Main St., Kit Carson
· (R) Jefferson/Boulder/Gilpin County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women Meeting, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., #1, Longmont
