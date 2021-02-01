CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, FEB. 1
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., to join the meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with password Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., join the virtual meeting at https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Committee Legislative Audit, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Collegiate Peaks Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact HD6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 E. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Membership Handbook Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Adams County Development Group Kickoff Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 12910 Zuni St., #1300, Westminster
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock District Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier 303-977-2940 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance/Senate Finance, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs/Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee Follow-Up, 5-6:30 p.m., join the Zoom call https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkce6srD8vGdBoMI0mTh-WGfDc7__Io5Lk
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Credentials Committee Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact credentials@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ReOrg Practice Session, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Suite 240, Aurora, contact secretarty@arapahoedems.org if you are not on the committee and would like to attend
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Northglenn
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ReOrg Meeting, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., contact office@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Party ReOrg Meeting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Virtual Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email HD4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: ReOrg Meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://www.larimerdems.org/calendar/event/larimer-county-democrats-reorg-meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: ReOrg Meeting, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.arapahoedems.org and submit questions in advance to annam.mart95@gmail.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: House, Senate & Sub-District Officer ReOrg Training, 1-3 p.m., contact Bev Edwards leadershipCAL@denverdemocrats.org to RSVP and for Zoom link
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.