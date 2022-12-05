CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, DEC. 5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon at 719-395-3228 for more information
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., contact combssp@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Reception for Kevin and Bobbie Kuns, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2500 Bridges Cir., Montrose, RSVP at rsvp@montrosedems.org
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· DRCOG: Small-Area Forecast Working Group Meeting, 1-2:15 p.m., contact gchiapella@drcog.org for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· DRCOG: Performance & Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 2360 E. 120th Ave., Thornton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Colorado Palestine Action Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m. ,visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour and Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Allied LGBTQIA+ Initiative Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Foothills Republicans: Post Election Wrap-Up and Christmas Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Colorado Jail Standards, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: 2022 Annual Holiday Party, 6-9 p.m., 1250 S. Buckley Rd., Unit C, Aurora, limited seating, purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/CBWPAcheer
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP with Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toabyt.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Town Hall with Elisabeth Epps, Javier Mabrey & NEWR, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82699908366#success to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Annette Cannon Election Celebration, 1-2 p.m., 7601 Grandview Ave., Arvada
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Holiday Party, 1-3 p.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Winterfest Potluck and Bake Sale, 5:30-9 p.m., 813 8th St., Greeley, contact 970-351-7047 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Champagne and Chocolates, 6-8 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2022candc
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Holiday Party, 6:30-11 p.m., 1600 Federal Blvd., Denver
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Political Education Social, 1-4 p.m., 4700 Claude St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Reading Group, 3-4:30 p.m., register in advance with socfem@denverdsa.org
