CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, DEC. 26
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Burnt B11, Fort Collins
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Holiday Festival Party, 6-10 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., Unit 50, Parker, cost $35
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Ste. 130, Lakewood, contact 303-237-1359 for more information
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
