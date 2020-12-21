CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact communications@broomfieldrepublicanwomen.com for more information, cost $15
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., Suite A, Boulder, dial into the call 712-770-3729 with access code 34718
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111 for more information
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10 a.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oHyXcJ7ETQ-LJuFdpcEV5A with password Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., to register for the Zoom call email info@arapahoedems.org
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: SEAR-Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@denverdemocrats.org for the Zoom ink or visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SrJLqP3TTRqWZrnyFczQ1A with password Denver
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: 2020 LPCO Festivus Celebration, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 18921 Plaza Dr., Parker
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Abolition Strategy Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th ave., Denver
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
