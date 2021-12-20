CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, DEC. 20
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual link
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD 4 Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact bailey.nyce@pcisys.net for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact weldsecretary-rinard@protonmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact (720) 787-7691 for location information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arpahoedems.org for virtual link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· North Platte Basin: Roundtable Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit https://cwcb.colorado.gov/events/virtual-south-platte-roundtable-0 for link
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual link
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: December Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver, cost $25 members and $30 non-members, RSVP to mcauleymelissa@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to belwood0328@gmail.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9344 Dorchester St., Ste. 101, Highlands Ranch
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.