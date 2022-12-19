CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, DEC. 19
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Health Insurance Exchange Oversight Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact 303-469-2679 for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15-99 S. Uncompaghre Ave., Montrose
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Congressional District 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@weldcogop.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact marilyn@cologop.org for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for Zoom link
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30–7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
