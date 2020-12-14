CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DROCG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A., Denver
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., for more information on meeting location contact David Williams 719-239-1813
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Ave., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High County Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A., Denver
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, for more information contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Will Sander 970-371-1368 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: First Tuesday Holiday Party-Virtual, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for call-in information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Meet & Greet County Commissioner Tracy Kraft-Tharp, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for Zoom call visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/event/meet-greet-county-commissioner-tracy-kraft-tharp-on-zoom/
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, email co@logcabin.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for location information
· (L) Pueblo/Otero County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call login information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., for more information contact comms@bocodems.org
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Mesa County Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· Political Education Workshops-Art in Action, 6-7:30 p.m., register at eventbrite.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, for more information contact Sara Gagliardi 303-887-1723
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A., Denver
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs hdutygib@msn.com for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Social, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Affiliate Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A., Denver
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
