CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, DEC. 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Beacon Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for location information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3690 Cherry Creek S. Dr., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women’s Breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Jewish Republicans Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/nve-etwx-yjv to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Building a Mass Organization, 7-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for meeting link
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner Planning, 4-6 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (L) Phillips County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 5:30-7 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Pipefitters Hall, Broadway, Denver, contact 303-887-1723 for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Candidate Development, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://www.arapahoedems.org/
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit http://www.larimerdems.org/calendar/event/larimer-county-democrats-monthly-meeting-43 for Zoom link
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com, cost $20
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Holiday Party, 6-8:30 p.m., RSVP by Dec. 12 to 303-669-2451
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., RSVP to hd8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Anti-Racism & Allyship Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., register at https://cbwpa.wildapricot.org/event-4537051
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Holiday Party, 5-7 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver, contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Champagne and Chocolate, 6-8 p.m., contact office@jeffcodems.org for location
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Holiday Potluck and Bronco Game, 2-4 p.m., 137 Blue Heron Dr., Greenwood Village, RSVP to corinneod1@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to join the meeting
