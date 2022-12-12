CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, DEC. 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal Justice Systems, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0109, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Holiday Potluck, 5:30-8 p.m., 140 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner with speaker Deborah Flora, 6-8:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, purchase tickets at https://www.broomfieldrepublicans.org/events/lincoln-day-dinner-save-the-date
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· DRCOG: Micromobility Work Group, 2-3:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989722 for Zoom link
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· Rep. Leslie Herod Q&A with Rep. Alan Brooks, 6 p.m., 2 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact bmmick@q.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Holiday Party, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2425 S. Downing St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., RSVP to hd5@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· Kaplan for Denver: Campaign Kick-Off, 5:30 p.m., 1247 Bannock St., Denver, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/alltogethernow22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Holiday Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd36@arapahoedems.org for more information and to register in advance
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd38@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour and Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay,
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 Fist St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Windsor Gardens Republican Club, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30–7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women Holiday Event, 6-8 p.m., 290 Speer Blvd., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 4110 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republican Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Holiday Party, 6:30-9 p.m., 600 12th St., Unit 160, Golden
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Senator-elect Tom Sullivan, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/event/545184/ to register in advance
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Education Initiative Program: Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86542296129 to join the meeting
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
· (D) Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum: Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact ckboller@comcast.net to RSVP
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Political Education Social, 1-4 p.m., 4700 Claude St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Reading Group, 3-4:30 p.m., register in advance with socfem@denverdsa.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.