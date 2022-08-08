CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, AUG. 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Commission, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Amanda Gonzalez Fundraiser with Special Guest Jena Griswold, 5-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/88votingismysuperpower, cost $50 guest/$100 supporter/$500 co-host/$2,500 change maker
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-7): Tele-Town Hall, 6 p.m., register in advance at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5902
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclcOqpqDooGtU-cdC65J11_5-YtTCL5May
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Commission, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 8th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for location information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 14025 E. Evans AVe., Aurora
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd36@arpahoedems.org for Zoom link, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsfuyspzotGNcJ3yj0vYclke1AlxmEhjoO
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196, contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal Justice and Juvenile Justice Systems, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Quarterly City and County Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., contact fraitano@drcog.org for meeting link and more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Lisa Cutter for State Senate House Party, 4-6 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Amanda Gonzalez Fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/8.11amanda
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89426246321
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Janice Marchman-Jamestown Meet & Greet, 5-6:30 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/jamestwn
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville, RSVP to Marge Klein at 303-246-2716
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 360 Village Square Ln., Castle Pines
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for location information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall BBQ & Potluck @ Cheeseman Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Humbolt St and E. 12th Ave., Denver, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/451246/
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party and Lincoln Club: Lincoln Day Picnic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5567 S. Perry Park Rd., Sedalia, RSVP at https://www.dcrw.org/2021-summer-picnic/, cost $30 single/$55 couple/$65 family
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Margarita Mixer, 3-6 p.m., 2421 S. Dahlia Ln., Denver, contact hd9@arapahoedems.org for directions and tickets, cost $25
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Lisa Cutter Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 7760 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Day at the Races with HD 7 & HD 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 26000 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, purchase tickets at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/2022-hd-7-8-day-races
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Dave Young and Jerry Di Tullio Fundraiser, 1-3 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Shannon Bird Meet & Greet, 3-5 p.m., 1745 W. 115th Circle, Westminster, RSVP at https://adamscountydems.com/event/shannon-bird-meet-and-greet/?instance_id=2079
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Janice Marchman & Judy Amabile-North Boulder Meet & Greet, 3-5 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/marchmanbldr
