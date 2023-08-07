CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, AUG. 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84533735978 to join the meeting
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Vision Zero Working Group, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989968 for Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Dinner Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: JDLI Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republican Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (R) Foothills Republicans: August Event—Colorado Prop HH with Ben Murrey, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 13410 W. Morrison Rd., Lakewood
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Board Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 604 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:15-7 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., Bld. 53 Ste. 450, Lakewood
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1113 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for location information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731to join the meeting
· (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Leadership Meeting, 7:15-7:45 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Louisville Friday Night, 5-10 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Clear Creek County Democratic Party: Pre-Election Fundraiser, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 2350 Riverside Dr., Idaho Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 9292 S Ridgeline Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP to Marge Klein at 303-246-2716
· (D) Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Garden Party, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., purchase tickets at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/house-district-3-garden-party-brunch-1 or RSVP at [email protected]
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Annual Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 220 Hover St., Longmont
· (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Annual Fundraiser, 3:30-6:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Roosevelt Dinner with Rep. Neguse, 5-9 p.m., 1100 37th St., Evans, cost $90 per person, RSVP to 970-351-7047 by Aug. 3
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Legislative Delegation Picnic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1800 S. Peoria St., Aurora, RSVP to 307-254-2163
· (D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: FUNdraiser at the Art Gallery, 2-5 p.m., 117 Eureka St., Central City
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: 49th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner, 4-9 p.m., 149 Van Gordon St., Lakewood
